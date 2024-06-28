Five killed and five injured as two lorries collide in Telangana’s Medak  

Five persons were killed while five others sustained injuries after two lorries enroute Hyderabad collided about 60 kilometres away from their destination at Wadiaram crossroads on National Highway – 44 in Chegunta mandal of Medak district early on Friday.

According to the official, two lorries, one loaded with fodder coming from Chhattisgarh and another loaded with goods and cattle travelling from Nagpur in Maharashtra, were travelling on the same side towards Hyderabad around 5 a.m.

“The front tyre of the first lorry blew up due to which it slowed down and in the matter of seconds, the second lorry coming in a high speed from behind smashed into it. We received an alert on 100’ at 5.10 a.m. after which forces were rushed to the spot,” Medak Superintendent of Police B. Bala Swamy said.

About 50 of the 200 goats being carried on one of the lorries to be sold in Hyderabad mandi have also been killed in the accident, he said.

Both the driver and helper of the first lorry are safe. Of the 10, including owners and labourers on the second lorry, five died on the spot, three who sustained major injuries have been moved to Gandhi Hospital and two others are undergoing treatment in a hospital in the vicinity.

“The deceased are yet to be identified. Their families would be informed once that is done,” said Chegunta Inspector Balaraju, one of the investigators.

“So far, we have found that the second lorry driver was sleepy. He was the only driver in the vehicle driving all the way from Nagpur. While, as per mandate, an additional driver is must for distances over 500 kilometres. Further investigation will be carried out to see who was at fault,” the officials said.