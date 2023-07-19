Five IPS officers transferred

July 19, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST

The Telangana government on Wednesday issued an order transferring and posting five senior IPS officers.

As per the orders, Soumya Mishra was posted as Additional Director General of Police (Personnel), VB Kamalasan Reddy as Director General (Drugs Control), Telangana, AR Srinivas as Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ambar Kishore Jha was posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Home Guards and Technical Services, and P Shabarish was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Medchal.

