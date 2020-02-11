Five information commissioners appointed

The Telangana government has announced appointment of five information commissioners under the Right To Information Act.

The government has announced appointment of Katta Shekar Reddy, M. Narayan Reddy, G. Shankar Naik, Syed Khaleelullah and Mohd Ameer as information commissioners late on Monday evening. The announcement comes after a marathon meeting of search committee headed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday with committee members MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and Minister V. Prashanth Reddy on Sunday. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was also present during the deliberations. While the Chief Minister zeroed in on the names of Mr. Shekar Reddy, Mr. Narayan Reddy and Mr. Shankar Naik, Mr. Owaisi is understood to have suggested the names of Mr. Khaleelullah and Dr. Mohd Ameer.

The appointment of the information commissioners comes in the light of Supreme Court's direction to the States to appoint at least four commissioners to deal with the petitions filed under the Right To Information Act.

The State already appointed former Legislature secretary S. Rajasadaram as the Chief Information Commissioner and senior journalist Buddha Murali as information commissioners. The new appointments will take the total strength of the State Information Commission to seven.