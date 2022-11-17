Five, including two juveniles, arrested for extortion

The sleuths of Asif Nagar Police Station on Thursday apprehended five persons, including two juveniles, for committing extortion.
The police on November 13 received a complaint from K. Jayanth in which he stated that on November 6 when he left from his house in Chandrayangutta and was heading towards Rajendra Nagar, one person named Saif stopped him and asked him for a lift to Attapur as his mother had met with an accident. When they reached pillar 28, Saif reportedly threatened the complainant by showing him a knife.
The complainant said he was taken to an isolated place where the four other accused persons were present. The accused assaulted him there and snatched away ₹40,000 cash from him and also forced him to transfer ₹51,000 through Google Pay.
The police tracked down the accused using CCTV cameras and apprehended them.
