Five, including two juveniles, arrested for extortion

November 17, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The sleuths of Asif Nagar Police Station on Thursday apprehended five persons, including two juveniles, for committing extortion.

The police on November 13 received a complaint from K. Jayanth in which he stated that on November 6 when he left from his house in Chandrayangutta and was heading towards Rajendra Nagar, one person named Saif stopped him and asked him for a lift to Attapur as his mother had met with an accident. When they reached pillar 28, Saif reportedly threatened the complainant by showing him a knife.

The complainant said he was taken to an isolated place where the four other accused persons were present. The accused assaulted him there and snatched away ₹40,000 cash from him and also forced him to transfer ₹51,000 through Google Pay.

The police tracked down the accused using CCTV cameras and apprehended them.