Five, including three women, killed in accident

Tractor trolley turns turtle in Warangal

Five persons, including three women, were killed and four others injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in turned upside down at Ashok Nagar village in Khanapur mandal of Warangal district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 11.30 a.m. when the driver of the tractor-trolley reportedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a narrow curve on a bund of the village tank, causing it to overturn and plunge into a ditch, sources said.

Three occupants of the trolley died instantly and two others, who suffered grievous injuries, died soon after being hospitalised. The remaining four injured persons were admitted to the Government Area Hospital in Narsampet.

The deceased were identified as Jatoth Govind (55), Guguloth Swamy (55), J Buchamma (35), G Kanthamma (38), and Guguloth Seetha (30). All of them hailed from Parsha Tanda in Khanapur mandal. They were going to Narsampet to purchase groceries and dresses for an upcoming wedding of their close relative at the time of the accident.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims. He asked the officials to ensure best treatment to the injured and take appropriate steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.