Five in police custody for raping mentally challenged woman

Incident takes place under Dundigal police station limits

Incident takes place under Dundigal police station limits

A 30-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly gang-raped by five persons on the outskirts of the city under Dundigal police station limits in the wee hours of Saturday.

As per the information shared by the police, the offence took place around 3.30 a.m. in an open plot behind Ujwala Bar and Restaurant situated between Gandimaisamma and Nehru Outer Ring Road.

“While the woman, whom we suspect is mentally-challenged, was walking towards ORR, a group of five persons engaged her in a conversation, took her behind the bar, where they sexually assaulted her,” an officer said.

He said that a couple of youngsters who stay in a nearby hospital noticed that a group of men were assaulting the woman, they ran to her rescue. “By the time they reached the spot, four persons managed to escape, while one was caught,” the officer said.

Later in the day, the escaped suspects were also taken into custody. A case was registered and the victim was sent to Gandhi Hospital for medical examination.