Five hostel mates die in late-night mishap

25-year-old driving the car jumped red signal and came in way of a truck: police

Five youngsters, all hailing from Andhra Pradesh and residing at a hostel in Madhapur here, died in an accident at Wipro junction in Gachibowli, on Saturday midnight.

One of them, K. Santosh (25), who was driving the car jumped red signal, took a right turn towards Gopanapally, and came in way of a tipper truck at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The truck hit the car and dragged it for a distance, leaving it badly mangled.

While Santosh, K. Pavan Kumar (24), C. Manohar (23) and N. Roshan (23) died on the spot, the fifth occupant of the car, P. Bharadwaj (20), succumbed a little later. Driver of the truck, Deepender Singh, suffered minor injuries.

Gachibowli police inspector R. Srinivas said the truck driver was not inebriated. Police have collected viscera samples of the five youngsters and sent for tests. Police, who checked video footage of the accident site from at least two angles, said the youngster driving the car jumped red signal.

Destination unknown

Barring Bharadwaj, the remaining four were working as software or animation professionals. All of them resided at Maruthi Men’s Hostel in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur. They had informed their hostel mates that they were going out but did not specify a location.

Police are going through their call records to ascertain where they were headed at midnight. Their bodies were sent to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.

A case under IPC Section 304 (Part II) has been registered against Santosh.