Five held with hash oil

Sleuths of Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing on Friday apprehended a drug peddler and four drug abusers and seized 300 ml of hash oil from their possession. They also seized five mobile phones and a two-wheeler. The accused were identified as P. Ashutosh, 26, a drug peddler from Gowliguda, and abusers - Pullamuri Krishna, 28, from Osmangunj, Asadhyder Qureshi, 38, from Raithibowli, P. Suresh, 28, from Uppal Depot, and Syed Abdul Muketh Shuttari, 24, from Tolichowki. All of them were caught at Gowliguda.