Five held with hash oil
Sleuths of Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing on Friday apprehended a drug peddler and four drug abusers and seized 300 ml of hash oil from their possession. They also seized five mobile phones and a two-wheeler. The accused were identified as P. Ashutosh, 26, a drug peddler from Gowliguda, and abusers - Pullamuri Krishna, 28, from Osmangunj, Asadhyder Qureshi, 38, from Raithibowli, P. Suresh, 28, from Uppal Depot, and Syed Abdul Muketh Shuttari, 24, from Tolichowki. All of them were caught at Gowliguda.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.