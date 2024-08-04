Five held with 803 kg ganja in Hyderabad

Five persons, believed to be inter-State drug peddlers, have been arrested by the Balanagar Special Operations Team (SOT) and the Shamshabad police near Pedda Golconda ORR Junction. They were smuggling 803 kg ganja in a container lorry from Odisha to Maharashtra via Telangana, the police said.

The arrested have been identified as Somanatha Khara (34), a commission agent-cum-transporter; his assistant Jaga Suna (26); Harade Sanjeev Vittal Reddy (35), the lorry owner; and Sanjeev Kumar Hollappa Okare and Sunil Khosla, both drivers.

Notably, Somanatha had earlier been booked by the Chitrakonda police in Odisha under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the police, Sanjeev Reddy had a business of transporting goods to various States. His recent order was delivering food from Patancheru to D-Mart in Visakhapatnam’s Gajuwaka on July 30. He then struck a deal with Somanatha to smuggle the contraband.

On August 1, Sanjeev Reddy loaded chemical solvents from a company in Visakhapatnam. Somanatha, along with Jaga and Sunil, delivered 26 gunny bags of dry ganja at Gotlam in Vizianagaram. The bags were then loaded into the lorry and hidden under the solvent drums. The trio then began guiding the lorry in their SUV,” Cyberabad SOT DCP D. Srinivas explained.

According to the official, the drivers would remove the number plates of their vehicles before approaching a toll gate to avoid being identified through CCTV camera footage and pass the gates using FASTag.

Efforts are under way to trace Ramu, the key supplier based in Araku, and Suresh Maruthi, the main receiver and peddler based in Navi Mumbai.