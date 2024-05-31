Five held in Telangana for selling banned cotton seeds to farmers

The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of Maheshwaram, along with the Madgul police, apprehended five men in two cases for allegedly procuring and selling the banned BT-III cotton seeds. The officials collectively seized about 1,000 kg of loose cotton seeds from them.

The accused, identified as Duggipudi Mar Reddy (58), Allam Vinod Kumar (42) and Allam Mar Reddy (64), were held in one case and two more, Yerradoddi Nallapareddy Sathyapal Reddy (52) and Annapureddy Malla Reddy (44), were held in another case. Their supplier, Kondapu Naidu from Karnataka, is on the run, police said.

The accused in the first case were caught based on a tip-off at New Brahmanapalli in Madgul on May 29. “They were procuring banned loose cotton seeds from Annapureddy Malla Reddy and selling them to farmers by assuring more yield,” said the official.

The accused in the second case were caught from Shadnagar on May 31. “They confessed that they were procuring loose cotton seeds from Kondapu Naidu without a valid license and selling them to local farmers in Telangana,” added the officials.