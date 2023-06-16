Five held for vandalising theatre for delaying screening of Adipurush

June 16, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Ramachandrapuram police of Cyberabad arrested five individuals, including three juveniles, on a charge of vandalising the premises of a theatre on Friday morning for delaying screening the movie Adipurush due to a technical glitch. Police nabbed the gang in the middle of the first half of the movie.

According to the police, two men, identified as Prasad (24) and Narasappa (20), and three boys, went to the 8.30 a.m. show of the film at Asian Jyothi theatre. “The movie did not start till 9.15 a.m. due to a technical glitch, following which the men created a ruckus and vandalised the interior of the theatre,” said the police.

A video of the incident, being circulated on social media, showed the men vandalising the food stalls inside the theatre and breaking the glass panes of the cinema hall by throwing the broken parts of the stall. “We identified the men involved in the vandalism with the help of the videos and nabbed them from the theatre during the first half of the movie, which started around 9.30 a.m.,” the police added.

Meanwhile, there was a fracas outside the Prasads Multiplex on Friday after a man was beaten up by a group for talking negatively about Adipurush. In a video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, he can be heard talking to the media about how he was disappointed with the graphics and the acting. This was not taken well by another man, who first threatened him and then started hurling abuses. The heated argument led to a group gheraoing the man and beating him up for badmouthing the movie.

Asked about the incident, the Saifabad police said no complaint was received in this regard.