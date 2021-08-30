Five held for stripping and parading woman in Suryapet

SURYAPET

30 August 2021 21:59 IST

The victim was named an accused in the murder of a local TRS leader

A woman in her 30s was stripped, beaten with sticks and paraded in the streets of Raja Naik Thanda of Suryapet mandal on Sunday. The incident came to light on Monday after the police, confirming the mob fury, stated that at least five persons involved in the attack were arrested.

The victim, covering her face with a dupatta, also appeared before TV cameramen and narrated her ordeal. “Women of Shankar Naik’s family dragged me from my uncle’s house, they stripped me and smeared chilli powder in my eyes and other organs. They paraded me naked in the streets in front of everyone and wanted to kill me at the village’s bodrai (centre),” she said, naming the attackers.

According to Ramavath Anitha (name changed), who was also named an accused in the murder of Shankar Naik, leader of Raja Naik Thanda from the ruling party, on June 13, she was in the village to attend her uncle Ragya Naik’s funeral. And the enraged Naik family was exacting revenge.

Anitha, reportedly, was released on bail last week and was staying at her relative’s place in Suryapet town. She said she had informed the police authorities that she would be visiting the thanda to attend a funeral. Her last refuge from the chasing mob on Sunday was MPTC Santhabai’s house in the village. She was clothed, the police were alerted and later taken to the Area Hospital.

Suryapet rural police said 10 persons involved in the attack were identified and five of them – Lunavath Bharati, Padma, Jyothi, Sunitha and Banoth Jyothi were arrested under several charges and remanded to judicial custody.

A police picket was set up and Section 144 curfew was imposed in the village.