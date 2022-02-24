Five held for peddling ganja

Five members of an inter-State drug peddling gang were arrested, and 1.5 kilograms of ganja and 320 packets of tobacco were seized from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North zone) G Chandana Deepthi said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Trimulgherry police on Wednesday nabbed five persons who were in illegal possession of Narcotic Drug and Tobacco and trying to sell the same to the customers at Bowenpally Market Yard’s parking area to make a quick buck, Ms Chandana Deepthi said.

The accused are Raju Rawat (35), Giridhari Kaibartha (36), Bhungraj Shabar (26) all daily wagers and natives of different parts of Odisha and Mahesh Kumar (23), a Amazon delivery boy from LalBazar and Md. Anwar (21), decoration worker from Bowenpally.

Another accused Pankaj Saraj from Odisha is still at large.