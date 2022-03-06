Five hearse vehicles provided to OGH
Five hearse vehicles were provided to Osmania General Hospital on Saturday. Dead bodies will be carried in the vehicles to anywhere in Telangana free of cost. This will be of help to people from poor back ground whose family members or friends lose life, especially to those who stay in far away districts. Superintendent of the hospital Dr B Nagender said that these vehicles will be of great help to the family members of deceased patients during their most difficult times.
