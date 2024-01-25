ADVERTISEMENT

Five from Telangana, three from Andhra Pradesh in Padma Awards 2024 list

January 25, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated January 26, 2024 12:10 am IST - Hyderabad

Venkaiah Naidu and Chiranjeevi selected for Padma Vibhushan

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu film actor Konidela Chiranjeevi | Photo Credit: ANI

Five from Telangana and three from Andhra Pradesh figure in the list of Padma Awards 2024 winners announced by the Centre on Thursday.

Dasari Kondappa, a Burra Veena player from Narayanpet and Gaddam Sammaiah, a Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artiste from Jangaon, were selected from Telangana for Padma Shri. A. Velu Anandachari also belongs to the art field. Kethavath Somlal and Kurella Vittalacharya won it in the literature & education field.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu | Photo Credit: File | VIJAYA KUMAR

Telugu film star Konidela Chiranjeevi (art) and former Vice President & veteran political leader M. Venkaiah Naidu (public affairs) from Andhra Pradesh were selected for the Padma Vibhushan.

Uma Maheshwari D., who is the first female Harikatha exponent from A.P., also found a place in the list of Padma Shri awardees.

