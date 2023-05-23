Five family counselling centres inaugurated in Rachakonda police commissionerate 

May 23, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Additional Director General of Police (Women Safety) Shikha Goel along with Rachakonda Police Commissioner D. S. Chauhan on Tuesday inaugurated Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) or family counselling centre at L B Nagar.

Four other CDEWs were also inaugurated at Uppal, Kushaiguda, Meerpet and Pahadishareef.

The CDEWs are part of the Safe City Project, an initiative of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, to create a safe, secure and empowering environment for women.

Ms. Shikha Goel speaking at the event said a total of 26 CDEWs will be opened in the three police commissionerate limits. With inauguration of the five CDEWs in Rachakonda, 15 units are functional now, and by next month all the 26 CDEWs will be operational, she said.

Until now, counselling for women was conducted at the local police station or the Bharosa centres. But counselling being a professional method which requires skilled professionals, counsellors will be appointed now. It was also ensured that counselling centres should be close by for women to approach and not visit the police station for the specific need.

Ms. Goel said all CDEWs in the State will function in a similar manner with standard forms, operating procedures and protocols under the monitoring of project management unit of the women safety wing.

She expressed confidence that domestic violence and intimate partner violence, the most widely reported cases, will be dealt suitably through CDEWs. Attempts will be made to bring families together and women can seek help under professional guidance. Cases will be registered, and necessary action will be initiated in cases where too much violence is involved and where parties cannot be reconciled, she said.