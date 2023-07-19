Five districts to have below normal monsoon

July 19, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Southwest monsoon from June to September rainfall is most likely to be normal over North and Central districts and below normal over Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts of Telangana.

Thus far, Siddipet, Sangareddy and Vikarabad have received excess rainfall while the districts of Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy and Khammam had received deficient rainfall. It has been normal in rest of the districts.

Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSDPS) report said on Wednesday that the rainfall this month had shown that normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over many districts. The maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal and minimum temperatures are likely to be normal to above normal over most districts.

TS usually receives 80% of about 74 cm from the normal annual rainfall of about 91.9 cm of rain during the three -month period till September. There has been a 14-day delay with the monsoon arriving on June 24 rather than the usual June 10. The cumulative rainfall from June till July 19 is 24.5 cm against the normal of 25.8.cm with deviation -5%. Within the GHMC, the cumulative rainfall during the same period is about 17.9 cm as against a normal of 20.8 cm with deviation -14%.

If we are to go by the mandalwise data, the 13 mandals had excess heavy rainfall, 99 had excess rainfall, 306 had normal rainfall, 184 deficient rainfall and 10 largely deficient rainfall.

On Wednesday, the highest rainfall of 14.2 cm was recorded at Dummugudem (Bhadradri Kothagudem). Other places with high rainfall across the districts are Manuguru Aswapuram (Bhadradri Kothagudem) recorded 13.2 and 10.6 cm, respectively. Thoguta in Siddipet recorded 9.6 cm, Zaffergadh in Jangoan 9.6 cm, Venkatapuram in Mulugu and Cherla in 9.2 and 9.1 cm, respectively. Within GHMC, Charminar recorded 3.4 cm and most places across the twin cities received rainfall between 2.1 – 1.5 cm.

