Five die in road accidents in State

Three persons of a family died and three others sustained injuries — one critically — in a collision of two four-wheelers near Shameerpet of Rajiv Rahadari on the city outskirts on Monday.

A five-seater SUV coming from Siddipet to Hyderabad lost control and rammed a divider at Katamaisamma Temple at around 4.30 p.m. “The driver was apparently over speeding. Somehow, he lost control and hit the divider,”said Shameerpet Inspector B Naveen Reddy.

After crashing into the divider, the SUV flung into the air and landed on the car going from the city to Siddipet on the other side of the road. Both the vehicles got extensively damaged. Death was instant for Kishore who was driving the SUV, his wife Bharati and one of their sons Sudhansh. Another son of his Tanish is battling for life with serious injuries. The family members were returning to their home in Nagole. Raju and his friend Mahesh who were in the other vehicle too received injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Student killed

In another road accident, a student K. Dhrupad (22) pursuing Digital Marketing course, got killed when the motor bike he was riding crashed into the median at Gachibowli.

“The biker was at high speed. After hitting the divider, he flung into the air and bumped against an electric pole. Death was instant for him,”Gachibolwi inspector R Srinivas said. The victim Dhrupad is the son of sister of nephew of former APCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah.Mr Srinivas said that Dhrupad was a native of Hanmakonda. He was pursuing Digital Marketing course from an institute in Madhapur and resided at Khajaguda.

On Monday, he met his friends Venu and Krishna Chaitanya. After dropping Krishna Chaitanya, Dhrupad started to drive back when the accident occurred.

In another accident in Miryalaguda, a sexagenarian M. Chelma Reddy, a retired electricity employee died after a truck hit him near Annapureddy village. The victim was riding a two-wheeler. His wife Deepika and 10-year-old son Dinesh Reddy sustained critical injuries.