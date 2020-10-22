Five die as 1,456 test positive in TS

HYDERABAD

22 October 2020 19:32 IST

Nearly one-third of COVID cases reported are from GHMC area

The GHMC area and its surroundings – Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts – continue to report a majority of COVID-19 positive cases as nearly one-third of the 1,456 total cases reported on Wednesday are from them.

According a bulletin issued by the Health department on Thursday, the total cases in the State have gone up to 2,27,580. Another 5 COVID deaths were reported on Wednesday taking the total number of fatalities to 1,292. Of the total deaths, nearly 45% are due to COVID and 55% are due to co-morbidities.

The officials stated that a total of 38,565 samples were tested for COVID screening on Wednesday, taking the total tests done till October 21 to 39,78,869. Of the samples tested on Wednesday, reports were awaited in 1,110 cases. Of the samples tested on October 21, about 44% (16,968) were of primary contacts and another 12% (4,627) were secondary contacts.

With 1,717 COVID-19 patients being declared recovered, the number of total recoveries in the State has gone up to 2,06,105. The officials have put the COVID fatality rate in the State at 0.56% against 1.5% at the national level and that of recovery rate is 90.56% against 89.2% in the country.

As of October 21, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the State is 20,183 including 16,977 in home and institutional isolation. Of the total positive cases reported in the State so far, 70% (1,59,306) are of asymptomatic persons and the remaining 30% (68,274) are of symptomatic persons.

The district-wise positive cases reported on Wednesday included 254 from GHMC area, 98 each from Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, 92 from Nalgonda, 89 from Khammam, 82 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem and 54 from Karimnagar. Number of cases from the remaining districts are below 50.

Of the total beds for COVID-19 treatment in government hospitals, 1,345 are occupied and 7,216 are vacant. In private hospitals, 1,861 beds are occupied and another 7,104 are vacant.