Five die, 92 test positive in TS

HYDERABAD

08 June 2020 23:04 IST

COVID toll rises to 142

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana touched 3,742 as 92 more samples tested positive for the virus. Five more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 142. Telangana Health department officials did not issue a medical bulletin till late in the night. State Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s office in a late night released details on number of positive cases, deaths and number of people discharged.

A total of 393 were discharged on Monday, who will be under quarantine. This is the highest number of patients discharged in a day till date.

Gandhi Hospital’s superintendent M Raja Rao said they have discharged asymptomatic patients -those who do not have have fever, cough, cold- and those under 50 years. Of them, 310 who have a separate room at home will be under home quarantine. The remaining 83 will be under quarantine at Nature Cure Hospital near Ameerpet.

Until recently, whoever tested positive were admitted to Gandhi Hospital. However, the hospital authorities said that around 700 patients were asymptomatic.

Two persons including a Singareni coal miner succumbed to COVID virus in various parts of undivided Karimnagar district on Monday making it a total of three deaths in the district till date. A coal miner (operator) from Pothana colony in the Eight incline colony in the Godavarikhani coal belt region succumbed to the virus on Monday while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. A 31-year-old person from Vallabapur village of Veenavanka mandal succumbed to the virus undergoing treatment at NIMS in Hyderabad. Two days ago, a 65-year-old person from Huzurabad mandal succumbed to the virus undergoing treatment at Warangal MGM hospital. (With inputs from Special correspondent in Karimnagar)