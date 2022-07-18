Five crushed to death in autorickshaw, lorry collision

The auto was being driven in the wrong direction

Four passengers and the driver of an autorickshaw, which was speeding in wrong route and rammed against an oncoming lorry container, died at Madnoor in Kamareddy district, 190 km from here, on Monday.

Death was instant for all the five victims. “Chances of survival of the passengers and the driver were remote as the autorickshaw got crushed and completely mangled underneath the lorry,” Kamareddy SP B. Srinivas Reddy said.

Incidentally, the autorickshaw was stolen in the morning from Safilgalli area under Rudrur police station jurisdiction near Bodhan of the district. The vehicle owner Ashwaq told the police that someone took away the vehicle in the early hours of Monday.

The road accident occurred around 4.15 p.m. when the container lorry was going from Hyderabad to Degloor in Maharashtra. Investigators said the autorickshaw driver apparently tried to join the main road coming from a lane in Madnoor.

He should have taken the underpass bridge route to join the road but somehow went in wrong direction on the main road, they said. The SP said the person who stole the vehicle moved in Billoli and Degloor areas of neighbouring Maharashtra State.

“It is being verified if the person who drove the ill-fated vehicle was the person behind the theft of the vehicle,” Mr. Srinivas Reddy said. Two of the victims were identified as Mahajan of Maharashtra, 53, and Krishna of Telangana, 16. The latter is an Intermediate first year student.

Efforts were on to establish identity of the remaining victims.