Five consortia in race for General Consultant role in Airport Metro

December 21, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

There is good response to the Request for Qualification (RfQ) tender for the General Consultants (GC) for the Hyderabad Airport Metro corridor with five consortiums consisting of 13 highly reputed Indian and International engineering consultancy companies submitting their bids for pre-qualification, said Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd. (HAML) MD N.V.S. Reddy on Wednesday.

The consortia include: Systra (France), RITES (India), DB Engineering & Consulting (Germany), Ayesa Ingenieria y Arquitectura (Spain), Nippon Koei (Japan), Aarvee Associates (India), Technica y Proyectos (TYPSA) (Spain), PINI Group (Switzerland), AECOM India, Egis Rail (France), Egis India and Consulting Engineers Group (India) and Korea National Railway (South Korea).

After evaluation of their applications, the next stage bid documents i.e., the Request for Proposal (RfP) documents would be issued to the pre-qualified bidders by this month end, added Mr. Reddy, in a press release.

