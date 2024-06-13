GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five arrested with 34 grams of MDMA in Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura  

Published - June 13, 2024 02:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) along with the Bahadurpura police arrested five members of a gang with 34 grams of MDMA in Bahadurpura.  

The accused 27-year-old Syed Faisal, 27-year-old Masrath Unnisa Begum alias Nadiya, 29-year-old Junaid Khan, 28-year-old Mohammed Abrar Uddin, and 46-year-old Rahmath Khan, all repeat offenders, were caught while they were selling the contraband to customers near Hasan Nagar X Roads in Bahadurpura.  

Syed Faisal and his wife Unnisa Begum along with his friends Mohammed Abrar Uddin, Rahmath Khan and Junaid Khan were procuring the contraband from Bengaluru at a lower price and selling it in Hyderabad at a higher price of ₹8,000 per gram. 

About 19 consumers have been identified who were regularly purchasing MDMA from the gang. Members of the gang have been previously booked several times by the Hyderabad police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

Telangana / Hyderabad / narcotics & drug trafficking

