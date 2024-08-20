Five arrested on phone snatching charges

In two different cases, the Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested three mobile phone snatchers and two receivers involved in multiple cases over the past weekend.

In the first case, the Tukaramgate police arrested 25-year-old Basamalla Praveen Kumar alias Pavan, the man who stole six mobile phones in two cases reported on the intervening night of August 16 and 17. He was arrested along with Hugar Basawaraj alias Basappa, 55, a businessman from Karnataka, at a hotel on Tukaramgate Main Road in Secunderabad on Monday morning. Six mobile phones were seized from him.

Investigation also revealed that Praveen was booked in 14 similar cases by Tukaramgate police alone between 2016-2024.

Meanwhile, the Gopalapuram police busted a gang of three – two snatchers and a receiver – following a complaint on August 18.

Mohammed Masthan, 22, and Mohammed Yakub, 23, were arrested by the police along with receiver Syed Masthan, 23. Five mobile phones were seized from the accused.

The two snatched the complainant’s phone in the early hours on Sunday at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

Investigation revealed that Masthan was a drug peddler, earlier booked by the Market police and Osmania University police in 2021 and 2019 respectively.

Yakub, on the other hand, has been booked for murder, attempt to murder and robberies by Gopalapuram and Secunderabad police between 2018-2024. While Syed Masthan was also booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Musheerabad police in 2021.