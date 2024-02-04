ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested for trading fraud 

February 04, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad City cyber crime police arrested five persons from Gujarat for their alleged involvement in defrauding people in the name of high returns by investing in the stock market.

A Hyderabad resident, the police said, was made to deposit varying amounts into several bank accounts and was promised a minimum 30% return on the invested amount. In all, the aggrieved woman deposited about ₹3.16 crore.

According to the police, the incident took place November last year when the victim was contacted by one of the accused persons, and insisted on investing in the stock market, promising returns up to 100% on a company by name ‘Unity Stocks’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They instructed her to invest in gaming websites such as Dafabet, and other platforms like Unity Exchange and T20 IPL. And the invested amounts must be held for six months to gain a minimum 30% return, she was instructed.

In the case, one accused person, Ronak Tanna, who was supplying bank accounts to several fraudsters operating from Dubai, Hong Kong and other countries, was arrested on December 31.

It was also found that the money gained through such channels was routed into Indian accounts via hawala route.

The arrested five persons – Swayam Timaniya, 20, Meet Timaniya, 30, Brijesh Patel, 35, Harsh Pandya, 31, and Shankar Lal, 66 - were assisting main accused Arjun and Yug in converting the fraudulently gained money through hawala, the police said. They were all working on commission basis and were arrested in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, in Gujarat.

The police seized ₹8 lakh cash, a laptop and 12 mobile phones from the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US