Five held for ‘gang-rape’ in Nizamabad town

Five people were arrested by the Nizamabad police on Wednesday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a woman at an abandoned private hospital in the town. According to police, a case under Section 376 (D) of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the five accused.

Surprisingly, Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Kartikeya claimed that they had not received any complaint from the alleged victim or her family members, her statement was not recorded and no case was registered.

“Around midnight, the alleged victim was rescued and was taken to a hospital in the town, where she is undergoing treatment and is unable to give a statement,” he said.

However, One Town police said that around 9 p.m. on Tuesday a group of three men took the victim to the closed hospital on their bike, where they consumed alcohol along with the latter. “Later, three of them sexually assaulted her in the presence of two others in the security guard’s room. After a few hours, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, we received a Dial 100 call and soon a team along with night duty officer rushed to the spot and rescued the victim,” they said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the alleged victim, a case was registered, accused persons were arrested and a probe was on to know more details.