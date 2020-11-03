Five alleged Maoist couriers arrested

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

03 November 2020 22:00 IST

A joint team of the local police and the CRPF personnel on Tuesday arrested five alleged couriers of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in Charla town and seized olive green uniform cloth from them, police said.

The police identified them as ‘couriers cum local militia members’ of the outlawed organisation hailing from adjoining Chhattisgarh. They procured 20 metres of the olive green uniform cloth in Bhadrachalam town at the behest of the Maoist leaders of Jegurugonda area committee, police added. They were nabbed on the Pusuguppa road in the mandal headquarters town while trying to proceed towards the inter-State border region.

In Mulugu district, the police arrested two ‘Maoist couriers’ during a vehicle checking drive at Mullakatta area in Yeturunagaram mandal on Tuesday morning. A few gelatin sticks and detonators were seized from the duo, a police press release said.

Advertising

Advertising