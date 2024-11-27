ADVERTISEMENT

‘Fit Formula’ celebrates potential of special needs children in inter-school competition 

Published - November 27, 2024 08:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

City-based prevention fitness group Fit Formula hosted an inter-school competition featuring physical events and activities for special needs children at the Mahatma Gandhi Park in Manikonda on Sunday. About 55 children from 15 schools participated along with friends and families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinod Paswan of Fit Formula said every child deserves to be celebrated for their individuality and strengths and the competition was a platform to promote inclusivity and recognise the potential of special needs children. The various events included obstacle runs, yoga performances, and games aimed at generating creative ideas.

Rajendranagar legislator T. Prakash Goud, Sports Authority of Telangana chairman K. Shiva Sena Reddy and other civic leaders from Manikonda joined the celebrations and gave away the prizes to winners.

Beyond Spectrum, special needs school from Alkapoor, won the overall champion cup, said the organisers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US