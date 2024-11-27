‘Fit Formula’ celebrates potential of special needs children in inter-school competition 

City-based prevention fitness group Fit Formula hosted an inter-school competition featuring physical events and activities for special needs children at the Mahatma Gandhi Park in Manikonda on Sunday. About 55 children from 15 schools participated along with friends and families.

Vinod Paswan of Fit Formula said every child deserves to be celebrated for their individuality and strengths and the competition was a platform to promote inclusivity and recognise the potential of special needs children. The various events included obstacle runs, yoga performances, and games aimed at generating creative ideas.

Rajendranagar legislator T. Prakash Goud, Sports Authority of Telangana chairman K. Shiva Sena Reddy and other civic leaders from Manikonda joined the celebrations and gave away the prizes to winners.

Beyond Spectrum, special needs school from Alkapoor, won the overall champion cup, said the organisers.