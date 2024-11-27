 />

November 27, 2024e-Paper

‘Fit Formula’ celebrates potential of special needs children in inter-school competition 

Published - November 27, 2024 08:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

City-based prevention fitness group Fit Formula hosted an inter-school competition featuring physical events and activities for special needs children at the Mahatma Gandhi Park in Manikonda on Sunday. About 55 children from 15 schools participated along with friends and families.

Vinod Paswan of Fit Formula said every child deserves to be celebrated for their individuality and strengths and the competition was a platform to promote inclusivity and recognise the potential of special needs children. The various events included obstacle runs, yoga performances, and games aimed at generating creative ideas.

Rajendranagar legislator T. Prakash Goud, Sports Authority of Telangana chairman K. Shiva Sena Reddy and other civic leaders from Manikonda joined the celebrations and gave away the prizes to winners.

Beyond Spectrum, special needs school from Alkapoor, won the overall champion cup, said the organisers.

Published - November 27, 2024 08:32 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.