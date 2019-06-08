Fish prasadam to be administered from today

The annual fish prasadam, which will coincide with ‘mrugasira karthe’, for treatment of asthma will be administered at Exhibition Grounds by the Bathini family from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Patients from all over India already started arriving at the venue from Friday afternoon. Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav inspected the arrangements and interacted with the Bathini family. He was accompanied by Fisheries Commissioner C. Suvarna.

The Government made elaborate arrangements for thousands of people, who are expected to converge. These include sale of subsidised food by the GHMC at ₹5 per plate, setting up of 100 mobile toilets and over 100 sanitation workers each in three shifts. Also, police will operate ‘May I help’ centres. The fisheries department arranged for 1.60 lakh fishlings free of cost. About 3.5 lakh water packets will be distributed round-the-clock. Police imposed traffic curbs near Exhibition Grounds from 4 p.m. on Saturday till Sunday evening.