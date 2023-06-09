ADVERTISEMENT

Fish ‘prasadam’ returns after three-year gap

June 09, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Asthma patients from across the country at the fish ‘prasadam’ venue in Nampally, Hyderabad, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

After a three-year gap due to COVID-19 pandemic, fish ‘prasadam’ is back in Hyderabad. The Bathini family announced that the ‘prasadam’ will be administered to everyone as usual this year on Mrigasira Karti from 8 a.m. on Friday. The event will take place at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, where tents have been erected to shield the visitors from sun.

Bathini’s family members Bathini Shiva Nandu Goud, Bathini Amarnath Goud, Bathini Gowri Shankar Goud, Bathini Shiv Shankar Goud, Bathini Santosh Goud, and Sharad B. Pitti announced the return of the ‘prasadam’ on Thursday.

For the last 190 years, the family has been providing the ‘prasadam’ to those suffering from chronic respiratory diseases like asthma, cough, etc. If taken on Mrigasira Karti day for four to six consecutive years, the ‘prasadam’ can almost cure these respiratory diseases, they claim. This year, they are preparing a batch for about two lakh people at their Doodh Bowli home.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US