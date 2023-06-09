Fish ‘prasadam’ returns after three-year gap

June 09, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

After a three-year gap due to COVID-19 pandemic, fish ‘prasadam’ is back in Hyderabad. The Bathini family announced that the ‘prasadam’ will be administered to everyone as usual this year on Mrigasira Karti from 8 a.m. on Friday. The event will take place at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, where tents have been erected to shield the visitors from sun.

Bathini’s family members Bathini Shiva Nandu Goud, Bathini Amarnath Goud, Bathini Gowri Shankar Goud, Bathini Shiv Shankar Goud, Bathini Santosh Goud, and Sharad B. Pitti announced the return of the ‘prasadam’ on Thursday.

For the last 190 years, the family has been providing the ‘prasadam’ to those suffering from chronic respiratory diseases like asthma, cough, etc. If taken on Mrigasira Karti day for four to six consecutive years, the ‘prasadam’ can almost cure these respiratory diseases, they claim. This year, they are preparing a batch for about two lakh people at their Doodh Bowli home.