August 25, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - Hyderabad

The ‘fish prasadam’ man Bathini Harinath Goud passed away at his home on August 24. He was 84 and was ailing for some time.

Goud was unwell over the past few weeks and the end came on Wednesday night, according to family members. He is survived by wife, two sons and two daughters.

The funeral will be held on Friday, they said.