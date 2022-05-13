First time, organs retrieved from brain-dead woman at Military Hospital

For the first time at Military Hospital, Secunderabad, organs were retrieved from a 45-year-old woman, mother of a serving soldier (Lance Naik J Hari Babu) currently posted in Kashmir.

Both the kidneys and liver of Jusetty Sivamma were harvested. The organ retrieval surgery was performed after an initiative was taken by Brigadier Sanjay Singh, Commandant, Military Hospital, Secunderabad, and his team.

Sivamma was taken to the hospital when she suffered a brain stroke on May 4.

“After eight days of intensive treatment, the prognosis was poor and the patient was declared brain-dead by the treating neuro physician due to ‘IC’ bleed on May 12,” as per a press note from Jeevandan Cadaver Transplantation Programme.

Upon counselling, Mr. Hari Babu consented to donate her organs to needy patients.