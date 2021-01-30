First retirement function of decade in Secretariat

Chief Secretary urges officials to draw up an event-template for warm send-off of retired staff

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has instructed the officials concerned to prepare a standard operating protocol to be followed for retirement functions of the State government employees as has been the desire of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to give them a warm send-off.

Speaking at a retirement function held in the make-shift Secretariat (BRKR Bhavan) here on Saturday, he said as suggested by the Chief Minister in the past it should be a practice to drop the employees at home in the government vehicle on the day of their retirement.

Additional Secretary (GA) G. Krishnaveni, Deputy Secretary (ITE&C) T. Padma Sundari, Assistant Secretary (MW) Mohd. Naseer, Assistant Secretary (PR&RD) B. Manjula, Section Officer (TR&B) Arjun Singh, Section Assistant Gr-II (Finance) Paul Francis and Office Subordinate (GA) N. Gangamma, all working in the Secretariat, retired from the service on Saturday on attaining the age of superannuation.

The Chief Secretary recollected that the Chief Minister had given instructions in the past that all employees be treated with dignity on their retirement and a proper retirement function be conducted for them in a befitting manner. Accordingly, a retirement function for Secretariat employees was held for the first time on Saturday, he noted.

All the secretaries of departments in which the employees were retiring — principal secretaries K. Ramakrishna Rao (Finance), Vikas Raj (General Administration), Sunil Sharma (Transport & Buildings) and Jayesh Ranjan (Information Technology), Secretary (Minorities Welfare ) Nadeem, Joint Secretary (Protocol) Arvinder Singh, Additional Secretary Narender Rao and others, participated in the retirement function.