First reopen Nizam Sugar Factory, Kishan Reddy tells State govt.

April 17, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, has accused the BRS government of resorting to “political drama” of bidding for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant even while ignoring its own promises of reopening shut public sector units like the Nizam Sugar Factory and others.

“It has been nine years since Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had assured to reopen the Nizam Sugar Factory, but nothing has been done on that front. Same goes with setting up of the Bayyaram steel plant, hence his government has no moral right to comment on the steel plant issue,” he said at a press conference on Sunday.

The Minister pointed out that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had talked about reviving the shut down public sector units within 100 days after coming to power in 2014, but had failed to do so till now. Mr. Reddy, who is also Secunderabad MP, observed that the State government is resorting to mud-sligning at the Modi government for its selfish motives of covering up for administration failures.

The unveiling of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue after dilly-dallying for years was also with a political motive considering that the Chief Minister never paid his tributes to the statues of the leader after he took charge even as his government is not been clearing subsidy dues for Dalit entrepreneurs running into hundreds of crores of rupees.

The Minister reiterated his charge that the State government has not been cooperating with the Centre in the development programmes despite he personally writing many letters to the Chief Minister.

Responding to questions, the BJP leader said law will take its own course and Central investigative agencies like the CBI or ED have every right to take action wherever it suspects corrupt practices. The Central government has a policy of zero tolerance towards mafia but UP incidents are unfortunate, he added.