First regular TS-RERA chairman appointed

June 12, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Director of Municipal Administration N.Satyanarayana has been appointed as the first regular chairman of the TS Real Estate Development Authority (TS-RERA) for a period of five years from the date of assuming office by the government, according to orders issued here by special chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday.

Mr. Satyanarayana has been working as DMA for the past three years and five months. Prior to this posting, the post-graduate in science had worked as collector and district magistrate of Kamareddy district and GHMC Central Zone Commissioner, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.