First regular TS-RERA chairman appointed

June 12, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Director of Municipal Administration N.Satyanarayana has been appointed as the first regular chairman of the TS Real Estate Development Authority (TS-RERA) for a period of five years from the date of assuming office by the government, according to orders issued here by special chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Monday.

Mr. Satyanarayana has been working as DMA for the past three years and five months. Prior to this posting, the post-graduate in science had worked as collector and district magistrate of Kamareddy district and GHMC Central Zone Commissioner, said a press release.