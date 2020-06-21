First rake of turmeric from TS to Bangladesh

South Central Railway (SCR) moved turmeric from Nizamabad to Beanpole in Bangladesh for the first time in history on Sunday. Nizamabad in Telangana State and its surrounding areas are known for turmeric cultivation and usually the produce is transported by road to the neighbouring country.

The commercial department of Hyderabad Division took the initiative to meet all the customers and explained about the benefits of the freight loading by rail, including various concessions, and accordingly, the first rake has been loaded to Beanpole with 42 wagons carrying 2,474 tonnes, a press release said.