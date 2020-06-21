Telangana

First rake of turmeric from TS to Bangladesh

Turmeric being loaded into goods wagons to be sent to Bangladesh

Turmeric being loaded into goods wagons to be sent to Bangladesh   | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Agriculture produce was sent by road earlier

South Central Railway (SCR) moved turmeric from Nizamabad to Beanpole in Bangladesh for the first time in history on Sunday. Nizamabad in Telangana State and its surrounding areas are known for turmeric cultivation and usually the produce is transported by road to the neighbouring country.

The commercial department of Hyderabad Division took the initiative to meet all the customers and explained about the benefits of the freight loading by rail, including various concessions, and accordingly, the first rake has been loaded to Beanpole with 42 wagons carrying 2,474 tonnes, a press release said.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2020 9:32:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/first-rake-of-turmeric-from-ts-to-bangladesh/article31883693.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY