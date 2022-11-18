First race of Indian Racing League in Hyderabad on Saturday, Sunday

November 18, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Hyderabad

Inaugural edition of Indian Street Circuit car racing

The Hindu Bureau

Tyres being hauled to the race track near the Hussainsagar Lake for the weekend event of Hyderabad City Circuit. The tyres will be used as a protective barrier around the track, in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Car racing at breakneck speed will come to Hyderabad on Saturday and Sunday when the city hosts the first race of inaugural edition of Indian Street Circuit car races.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will be the first round of Indian Racing League 2022 to be organised ahead of Formula E race in the city on February 11, 2023. The IRL will also be the trial run for the track for E Formula. Hyderabad has been allotted first and fourth rounds (December 10 and 11) and Chennai second (November 25-27) and third (December 2-4) rounds.

The road around Hussainsagar lake from Secretariat complex through NTR gardens and IMAX has been given a fresh black topping to meet the specifications of Federation of International Automobiles.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It is a 2.83 km track to be tested for safety of drivers and spectators. The single seater open cockpit cars will whizz past at a speed of 300 kmph. Six city based teams will fight it out for top honours in a series of races from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each team will have two Indian and two international drivers. One of them will be a woman.

The teams will compete in a relay style event with two drivers sharing one car and each team will have two cars at their disposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US