First race of Indian Racing League in Hyderabad on Saturday, Sunday

November 18, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Hyderabad

Car racing at breakneck speed will come to Hyderabad on Saturday and Sunday when the city hosts the first race of inaugural edition of Indian Street Circuit car races.

It will be the first round of Indian Racing League 2022 to be organised ahead of Formula E race in the city on February 11, 2023. The IRL will also be the trial run for the track for E Formula. Hyderabad has been allotted first and fourth rounds (December 10 and 11) and Chennai second (November 25-27) and third (December 2-4) rounds.

The road around Hussainsagar lake from Secretariat complex through NTR gardens and IMAX has been given a fresh black topping to meet the specifications of Federation of International Automobiles.

It is a 2.83 km track to be tested for safety of drivers and spectators. The single seater open cockpit cars will whizz past at a speed of 300 kmph. Six city based teams will fight it out for top honours in a series of races from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each team will have two Indian and two international drivers. One of them will be a woman.

The teams will compete in a relay style event with two drivers sharing one car and each team will have two cars at their disposal.