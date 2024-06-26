First phase Telangana EAPCET counselling to begin July 4 

TelanganaEngineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2024 counselling which was to begin on June 27 (Thursday), will commence on July 4 as per the revised notification released by the Council of Higher Education on Tuesday.

For the first phase of the counselling - the online filling of basic information, fee payment, slot booking and date and time for certificate verification can be made from July 7 till July 12.

Candidates who have already booked their slot are to attend certificate verification from July 6 to 13. Exercising options after verifying certificates will be between July 8 and 15, and provisionally, seats will be allotted on or before July 19.

Dates of the second and final phases

The second phase of the week-long exercise will commence on July 26 and the final phase on August 8.

Spot admissions

For spot admissions by private unaided Engineering and B. Pharmacy colleges, the Council will notify the guidelines on or before August 28 on the official website https://tgeapcet.nic.in

All candidates who have qualified the EAPCET and secured 45% (open category) and 40% (all other categories) in group subjects of the intermediate examination are eligible for the counselling.

Muslim and Christian minority candidates who have not qualified or have not appeared in the EAPCET (MPC stream) are to consider themselves for the leftover seats in respective minority colleges. However, such candidates are not eligible for the State fee reimbursement scheme.

