First phase of TG EAPCET counselling begins

Published - July 05, 2024 12:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The first phase of counselling for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2024 commenced on Thursday. During this phase, candidates will be able to complete online registration with basic information, pay fees, and book slots for certification verification starting from July 7 to 12. Candidates who have already booked their slots are scheduled for certificate verification from July 6 to 13. Following the verification, candidates will be able to exercise their options for seat selection between July 8 and 15. Tentatively, seat allotments will be finalised on or before July 19.

