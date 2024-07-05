GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First phase of TG EAPCET counselling begins

Published - July 05, 2024 12:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The first phase of counselling for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2024 commenced on Thursday. During this phase, candidates will be able to complete online registration with basic information, pay fees, and book slots for certification verification starting from July 7 to 12. Candidates who have already booked their slots are scheduled for certificate verification from July 6 to 13. Following the verification, candidates will be able to exercise their options for seat selection between July 8 and 15. Tentatively, seat allotments will be finalised on or before July 19.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.