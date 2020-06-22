First phase of degree admissions in Telangana from July 1

Degree admissions process in Telangana got kicked off with the government releasing the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2020 notification and the first phase of admissions are to start from July 1 to 14. Classes, as per the new schedule, will begin on September 1.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) that met on Monday decided to open the admissions process with the hope that the COVID-19 situation would improve by August-end and classes may start from September 1. In case, the pandemic continues to raise concern even by that time, the universities may look for other options like online classes. The meeting was attended by TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy, Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal, TSCHE Vice-Chairman V. Venkataramana and DOST convener R. Limbadri.

Admissions would be done for BA, BSc, B.Com, BSW, BBA BBM, BCA and other courses offered by all the colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University for the academic year 2020- 2021. Some colleges that have opted out of the DOST system on various grounds will be included this year or not is yet to be seen.

First phase

As per the schedule released on Monday registration for the first phase can be done online with a fee of ₹200 from July 1 to 14 and web options can be exercised from July 6 to 15. First phase seat allotment will be done on July 22 and students have to self-report online from July 23 to 27. Second phase of admissions will begin from July 23 to 29 and their web options will be open from July 23 to 30 and the seat allotment will be done on August 7.

Third phase of admissions will open from August 8 to 13 and the web options from August 8 to 14. Seat allotment will be done on August 19. Students have to report to colleges from August 20 to 24. Orientation classes will be held by all colleges from August 24 to 31 and the classwork for first Semester will commence from September 1.