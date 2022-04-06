First phase of airport expansion in Hyderabad to be opened soon

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has announced that the first phase of the expansion — East Pier (straight) portion area spread across 15,742 sq. metres in three levels — will be inaugurated for the passengers soon, on Tuesday.

The newly expanded part of the terminal will be integrated with the present terminal with 6 E-gates (2 for each boarding gate) where the passengers can walk past for security checks and then board the flight in minimum time. There will be six domestic arrival bus gates and three travellators (automated passenger walkways) in two levels.

Two baby-care rooms and two family rooms with all the necessary facilities will be made accessible to women passengers. Plus, there will also be three aerobridges to accelarate the passenger boarding and disembarking from the aircraft, informed an official spokesperson.

A special feature of the expanded facilities is a new tunnel connecting the 42 remote aircraft stands (24 new + 18 existing) on the east side of the airport and leading to remote gates area of the expanding passenger terminal to minimise the time loss during the crisscross movement of Ground Service Equipment (GSE) vehicles and aircrafts.

The spokesperson said the tunnel is 264 metres long and has 368 metres of approach ramps with a clear span of 10.6 metres, comprising of eight metres bi-directional carriageway with 1.3 m footpath on either side to enable pedestrian movement

Further, the tunnel walls have been moulded with fireproof concrete mix, equipped with automated fire detection and firefighting systems and 14 security cameras to check the vehicular movement. It has a stormwater drain facility for collecting water in underground tanks and later pumping it out for reuse. The tunnel, said to be first of its kind in the country, saves carbon emissions of approximately 7,000 tonnes per annum.

Integrated passenger terminal, once opened, will increase the total area to 379,370 sq. mts with 149 check-in counters, 26 security screening machines, 44 emigration counters, 44 immigration counters and more lounges, retail, food and beverage outlets. With additional infrastructure added to the east and west pier buildings, there will be 44 contact gates, 28 remote departure gates and 9 remote arrival gates for smooth operations, added the press release.