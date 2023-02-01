ADVERTISEMENT

First-of-its-kind KG to PG campus in Telangana inaugurated

February 01, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao speaking after inaugurating the KG to PG campus developed under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme in Gambhiraopet of Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government is steadfastly implementing the ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ programme to strengthen infrastructure in government schools and provide quality education to students that make them globally competent and integrated personalities, said IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The State government is spending ₹1.20 lakh on each student of a little over 1,000 State-run gurukul schools, he said while speaking after inaugurating the KG to PG campus developed under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme in Gambhiraopet in Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday.

The State government’s flagship programme is aimed at creating basic infrastructure and improving amenities in 26,065 State-run schools at an estimated cost of ₹7,289 crore in three phases across the State with the support of donors and CSR funds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the first phase, renovation works were taken up in 9,123 schools at an expenditure of ₹3,498 crore across the State. Of these, a little over 1,200 renovated schools were inaugurated in various parts of the State on Wednesday, sources added.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the KG to PG campus in Gambhiraopet, Mr.Rama Rao said Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao during his visit to Gambhiraopet on September 17 in 2004 as part of the Telangana movement had assured to set up KG to PG institutions after the formation of a separate state. The newly inaugurated KG to PG campus stands testimony to his commitment to provide quality education from KG to PG, he noted, adding Mana Ooru Mana Badi was a pathbreaking initiative in this direction.

He said the KG to PG campus, the first of its kind facility in the State, will be named after Telangana ideologue, late professor K.Jayashankar.

Education Minister P.Sabitha Indra Reddy also spoke.

Later, the Ministers felicitated the representatives of the industries/companies that contributed CSR funds for the construction of the KG to PG campus on a sprawling six-acre plot with all modern amenities in Gambhiraopet.

Some of the striking features of the campus are a spacious dining hall with 1,000 seating capacity, a digital library and a state-of-the-art computer lab.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US