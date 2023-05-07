ADVERTISEMENT

First Haj flight from Telangana likely on June 7

May 07, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - Hyderabad

This year, Tata group-operated Vistara, instead of Saudi Airlines, will fly pilgrims to Jeddah.

The Hindu Bureau

Food arrangements for pilgrims and their attendants would also be made. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Telangana State Haj Committee (TSHC) will make all arrangements for pilgrims from across the State at the Haj House, where they would stay ahead of their departure to Saudi Arabia.

According to the TSHC, the first flight will leave Hyderabad tentatively on June 7. This year, Tata group-operated Vistara, instead of Saudi Airlines, will fly pilgrims to Jeddah.

“We will soon be making arrangements for Haj Camp 2023, where pilgrims will stay at Haj House. Preliminary meetings have already been conducted and a full inter-departmental meeting is expected soon. While pilgrims from Hyderabad generally do not stay at a Haj camp due to proximity to the airport, those from the districts come here and stay. They are given an orientation about Saudi laws as well as rituals that are to be performed during the pilgrimage,” a TSHC official said.

Food arrangements for pilgrims and their attendants would also be made. As many as 2,387 devotees have been selected from Hyderabad, and 2,900 from districts for the pilgrimage this year. Over 1,200 are expected to be selected on standby on account of likely cancellations from other States.

A TSHC official stated that since the pilgrimage requires a lot of walking, they have urged pilgrims to train themselves to walk at least 5 km daily.

