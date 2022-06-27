First freight train with fertilizer runs on Manoharabad-Gajwel section

The first freight train on the Manoharabad-Gajwel section of South Central Railway’s Hyderabad divison section was operated into the recently commissioned Gajwel railway station in Siddipet district with Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao along with Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy inaugurating the rake point at Gajwel on Monday.

Loading and unloading of bagged consignments of the first goods rake of 21 wagons of 1,844 tonnes containing fertilizers booked from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh has arrived at Gajwel station and is placed for unloading at the goods shed, informed senior Railway officials.

Gajwel station is the important station in Telangana State, which is constructed as part of Manoharabad - Kothapalli new railway line project. The first phase of new railway line between Manoharabad - Gajwel for a distance of 31 km has been completed and commissioned in June, 2020, while work is progressing in the remaining sections, they said.

“We have fought for rake point at Gajwel for several decades but could not be successful. This was made possible only with the formation of separate Telangana. Though the proposal for railway line was made when Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was the Union Minister, former chief ministers K. Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy did not release funds of State’s share,” charged Mr. Harish Rao after receiving the fertilizers rake.

The Minister said that about about ₹600 crore was spent by the Telangana government for Kothapalli- Manoharabad railway line by acquiring 2,200 acres land from farmers. Stating that rake point will be a boon for this area, he said that farmers can get fertilizers without any problem from now on. Mr. Niranjan Reddy said that Gajwel would be developed as the “seed hub” in the country. Zill Parishat chairperson V. Roja Sharma, Collector Patil Prashanth Jeevan and others were present.

SCR officials said the freight operations at Gajwel station helps in catering to the needs of freight customers to transport their consignments, helps in moving the essential items like food grains and fertilizers to the surrounding areas of the station in fast and economic means.

The long cherished dream of people residing in Medak and Siddipet districts will fructify once the entire rail line is completed which acts as a short and convenient route towards Karimnagar. The initial goods rake was loaded with fertilisers at Kakinada, on Sunday and has reached Gajwel station on Monday covering a distance of 632 km, informed CPRO Ch. Rakesh.

SCR General Manager in charge Arun Kumar Jain has complimented both the Hyderabad division and construction organisation along with their teams for developing Gajwel station to commence freight operations as it would help in promoting freight transportation in both directions.